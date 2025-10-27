Decisions on the TCC: the Ministry of Defense explained what the ASC will do with applications for deferral after November 1
After November 1, 2025, the Centers for Administrative Services will submit documents for deferral of mobilization to the territorial recruitment centers, but the relevant decisions will be made by the military commissariats. This, as LIGA.net reports, was said by the Ministry of Defense in an explanatory document provided to the media.
"The ASC is the front office for accepting documents for deferral for those who cannot or do not want to apply online," the agency said .
As for the role of such centers, the Ministry of Defense noted:
→ ASCs do not make decisions on deferral;
→ work through the account on the Diia portal;
→ scan the documents and send them to the applicant's TCC.
It is impossible to scan documents and send them to the military commissariat without an Administrative Service Center, the Defense Ministry emphasized.
"In simple terms: do you have paper documents or use a push-button phone? Go to the nearest ASC. The employee will check the documents, scan them and send them to the TCC where you are registered," the agency explained .
According to him, the TCC commission must decide on the deferral within seven days – it can be viewed in the electronic military registration document (EMRD, which is received in Reserve+ or on the Diia portal).
"All deferrals available in Reserve+ can be obtained through the ASCs, but we try to recommend that people do not burden the ASCs and apply online," the MoD document says.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that there are 16 cases when for the first time after November 1, you will need to apply to the ASCs.
The agency also reported that there are currently nine types of deferrals that can be applied for online through Reserve+, and announced an increase in their list.
According to the MoD, after November 1, deferments from mobilization issued for 14 categories of persons will be automatically updated.
- On October 24, the government adopted a decision that introduces automatic prolongation of deferments for persons liable for military service, the possibility to apply for them online or submit documents through the ASCs, and the CCCs will no longer deal with such applications. These changes will come into effect on November 1 .
- Deputy defense minister Ferchuk explained that one of the priorities of such innovations is to relieve the TCCs and enable them to focus on the mobilization process.
