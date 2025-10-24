From November 1, deferrals for men will be extended automatically, online or through the ASC

New rules on deferments for persons liable for military service will come into force on November 1

Mobilization (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On October 24, the government adopted a decision that introduces automatic prolongation of deferments for persons liable for military service, the possibility to apply for them online or submit documents through the Center for the Provision of Administrative Services (CPAS). This was reported to by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko .

According to her, more than 600,000 Ukrainians will have their mobilization deferments automatically extended. In addition, 80% of deferments will be available online through the Reserve+ application, while the rest will be available through any convenient ASC.

The main confirmation of the deferment will be an electronic military registration document with a QR code. No paper certificates with wet stamps are needed anymore, emphasized Svyrydenko.

The changes come into force on November 1.

"This decision is an important part of creating the e-TCC ecosystem, which aims to transfer key services into electronic format, increase transparency and reduce the burden on territorial procurement centers," the Prime Minister emphasized .