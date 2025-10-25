The Ministry of Defense explains why the TCC will no longer deal with applications for deferral

One of the priorities is to unload the TCCs and allow them to focus on mobilization, said Ferchuk

Starting November 1, applications for deferment from mobilization will be made online or through Administrative Service Centers, instead of territorial recruitment centers. One of the objectives of these innovations is to reduce the burden on military commissariats. As correspondent of LIGA.net reports, this was said by deputy minister of defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk.

According to her, one of the priorities is to relieve the TCCs and allow them to focus on the mobilization process.

The Ministry of Defense also said in an explanatory document for the media that nine types of deferment are currently available for registration through Reserve+:

→ people with disabilities.

→ temporarily unfit for service (if the decision of the MLC is available in electronic form).

→ parents of three or more children under 18 in one marriage.

→ parents of a child with a disability under the age of 18.

→ parents of an adult child with a disability of group I or II.

→ those who have a spouse with a disability of group I or II.

→ women and men who are raising a child under the age of 18 if their husband or wife is serving in the military.

→ full-time or dual enrollment students (bachelors, masters, and postgraduates) pursuing higher education, as well as doctoral students and interns

→ scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical workers who teach and work at their main place at least at 0.75 rate.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the list will be expanded and announced the addition of two more types of deferrals to Reserve+ in the near future: for those who care for a father or mother with a disability (their own or their spouse's) and for fathers or mothers who are raising a child under 18 on their own.