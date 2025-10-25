The Ministry of Defense has announced the postponement of the draft, which will be automatically renewed after November 1

The MoD reported that the speed of adding new online deferments depends on the pace of digitalization of the registers

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

After November 1, 2025, the deferments from mobilization issued for 14 categories of persons will be automatically updated. This, as LIGA.net reports, was said by the Ministry of Defense in an explanatory document provided to the media.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the deferrals for the following will be automatically extended:

→ people with disabilities;

→ temporarily unfit for service;

→ parents of three or more children under the age of 18;

→ parents of a child with a disability under the age of 18;

→ parents of an adult child with a disability of group I or II;

→ those who have a spouse with a disability of group I or II;

→ those who care for a parent with a disability (their own or their spouse's);

→ women and men who are raising a child under the age of 18 if their husband or wife is serving in the military;

→ full-time or dual enrollment students (bachelors, masters, and postgraduates) pursuing higher education, as well as doctoral students and interns;

→ scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical employees who teach and work at their main place at least at 0.75 rate;

→ people whose close relatives were killed or went missing during hostilities or during martial law;

→ relatives of the Heroes of Ukraine who were posthumously honored for their courage during the Revolution of Dignity;

→ persons illegally deprived of their liberty due to the Russian aggression.

→ military personnel released from captivity

The Ministry of Defense noted LIGA.net that the list of deferrals available online, as well as deferrals confirmed in this format, will be expanded.

The agency explained that the speed of these processes directly depends on the pace of digitalization of registers.