You should definitely go to the ASC: The MoD named deferrals, the first registration of which must be done offline

The first registrations through the ASC concern military personnel released from captivity, conscripts under the age of 25 who have completed training or service, and other categories of persons

Despite the fact that some deferrals from mobilization can be applied for online through the Reserve+ application, there are 16 cases when you will need to apply for a deferral for the first time after November 1 to the Administrative Services Centers. This, as LIGA.net reports, was said by the Ministry of Defense in an explanatory document provided to the media.

According to the agency, currently, ASCs must be contacted for the first time to apply for deferrals:

→ women and men who independently raise and support a child (children) under the age of 18 (provided that the other parent of this child is recognized as missing or missing in action, is serving a sentence in prison, or has a court decision on the independent upbringing and support of the child);

→ guardians, trustees, foster parents, foster parents raising a child with a disability under the age of 18;

→ women and men, guardians, trustees, foster parents, foster parents raising a seriously ill child who has not been diagnosed with a disability;

→ adopters, guardians, trustees, foster parents, foster parents, foster caregivers who depend on a minor child who was an orphan or a child deprived of parental care before the adoption;

→ persons who provide permanent care for a sick wife (husband), child, their own parents or their wife's/husband's parents (provided that these parents do not have other able-bodied family members who can provide care);

→ guardians of a person recognized by a court as incapacitated;

→ persons with a spouse with a group III disability;

→ persons who have one of their parents or the parents of their spouse with a disability of group I or II;

→ family members of the second (or third) degree of kinship of a person with a disability of group I or II, engaged in permanent care for him/her;

→ other persons liable for military service or certain categories of citizens in cases stipulated by law;

→ teachers of general secondary education institutions, as well as researchers who are not involved in the educational process;

→ women and men whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother or brother or sister) died or went missing under special circumstances during the anti-terrorist operation, repulsion and deterrence of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, or during the martial law in Ukraine;

→ family members (husbands, wives, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, brothers or sisters) of persons who were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for civic courage and selflessness displayed during the Revolution of Dignity;

→ persons illegally deprived of their liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine;

→ persons liable for military service under the age of 25 who have completed basic military training or basic military service;

→ military personnel released from captivity.

Some of these deferrals will be automatically renewed from November 1, if they were issued earlier (full list here).

The Ministry of Defense noted LIGA.net that the list of deferrals available online, as well as deferrals confirmed in this format, will be expanded, but the speed of these processes directly depends on the pace of digitalization of the registers.

The Ministry of Defense also announced that two more types of deferrals will be added to Reserve+ in the near future: for those who care for a father or mother with a disability (their own or their spouse's), and for fathers or mothers who are raising a child under 18 on their own.