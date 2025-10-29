The Ministry of Defense explained that it will replace the paper certificate of deferment from mobilization from November 1, 2025


After November 1, 2025, paper certificates of deferment from mobilization will no longer be issued – instead, an electronic document and a printout will be used. This, as LIGA.net reports, was said by the Ministry of Defense in an explanatory document provided to the media.

According to the agency, all information about the deferment will be stored in an electronic military record document (EMRD, which is obtained through the Reserve+ app or the Diia portal) and its printout.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that according to government decree No. 560, a certificate of deferment with a wet stamp is no longer issued.

"A printed military registration document with a section on deferment is a paper confirmation of the information on deferment," the Defense Ministry said.

Amendments to Resolution No. 560, which on October 24 decided The Cabinet of Ministers, in particular, envisages the abolition of the paper certificate of deferral.

These changes also include from November 1 introduce automatic extension of deferrals, the possibility to apply for them online or submit documents through Administrative Service Centers (ASCs). Instead, territorial recruitment centers will no longer accept documents for deferral.

REFERENCE.
To download and print your military registration document from Reserve+, you need to click on the three dots (located in the orange circle in the lower right corner of the document) and select "Download PDF". The downloaded file will then be available for printing.
