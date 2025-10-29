The Ministry of Defense explained that it will replace the paper certificate of deferment from mobilization from November 1, 2025
After November 1, 2025, paper certificates of deferment from mobilization will no longer be issued – instead, an electronic document and a printout will be used. This, as LIGA.net reports, was said by the Ministry of Defense in an explanatory document provided to the media.
According to the agency, all information about the deferment will be stored in an electronic military record document (EMRD, which is obtained through the Reserve+ app or the Diia portal) and its printout.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that according to government decree No. 560, a certificate of deferment with a wet stamp is no longer issued.
"A printed military registration document with a section on deferment is a paper confirmation of the information on deferment," the Defense Ministry said.
Amendments to Resolution No. 560, which on October 24 decided The Cabinet of Ministers, in particular, envisages the abolition of the paper certificate of deferral.
These changes also include from November 1 introduce automatic extension of deferrals, the possibility to apply for them online or submit documents through Administrative Service Centers (ASCs). Instead, territorial recruitment centers will no longer accept documents for deferral.
- Deputy minister of defense Ferchuk explained that one of the priorities of such innovations is to unload the TCCs and enable them to focus on the mobilization process.
- The Ministry of Defense also reported LIGA.net that from November 1, deferrals issued for 14 categories of persons.
- Currently, there are nine types of deferrals that can be issued through Reserve+. The Ministry of Defense announced that the list will be expanded.
- Now there are 16 cases, when you will need to apply to the ASCs for the first time after November 1 to apply for a deferral.
- You can find out about the automatic extension of the deferral through notifications in Reserve+, after which you will need to update your military registration document.
- Although the ASC will accept documents for offline deferral from citizens, the decision to grant it remains with the military enlistment offices.
Comments (0)