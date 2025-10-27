How to find out about the automatic extension of the deferment from mobilization: explanation of the Ministry of Defense

If the deferral is subject to auto-renewal, you just need to wait for a notification and update the document in Reserve+, the Defense Ministry noted

You will be able to find out about the automatic extension of the deferment from mobilization through notifications in Reserve+, after which you will need to update your military registration document in the application. This, as LIGA.net reports, was said by the Ministry of Defense in an explanatory document provided to the media.

"If the postponement is subject to auto-renewal – You don't need to do anything else. It is enough to wait for a notification in Reserve+ that the deferral has been automatically extended and update your document in the application. There are no special lists for automatic prolongation and no way to get on them," the agency said.

The Ministry of Defense also provided the following algorithm for auto-extension of deferrals:

→ Reserve+ users will receive a notification by the end of October that their deferral will be automatically extended from November 5 (the day continuation of mobilization);

→ as soon as the delay is automatically extended, the app will send a notification and offer to update the document;

→ the support chatbot will also have a section explaining which deferrals will be extended and which will not, for what reason, and what to do next.

REFERENCE To update a document, after authorization in Reserve+, click on the three dots (located in the orange circle in the lower right corner of the military record document) and select the "Update document" option. To update a document, after authorization in Reserve+, click on the three dots (located in the orange circle in the lower right corner of the military record document) and select the "Update document" option.

Earlier, the MoD explained that after November 1, deferrals issued for 14 categories of persons.

The agency also said that there are currently nine types of deferrals that can be issued through Reserve+, and announced that the list will increase.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense reported that there are 16 cases, when, for the first time after November 1, you will need to apply to the Administrative Service Centers to apply for a deferral.