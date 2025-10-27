How to find out about the automatic extension of the deferment from mobilization: explanation of the Ministry of Defense
You will be able to find out about the automatic extension of the deferment from mobilization through notifications in Reserve+, after which you will need to update your military registration document in the application. This, as LIGA.net reports, was said by the Ministry of Defense in an explanatory document provided to the media.
"If the postponement is subject to auto-renewal – You don't need to do anything else. It is enough to wait for a notification in Reserve+ that the deferral has been automatically extended and update your document in the application. There are no special lists for automatic prolongation and no way to get on them," the agency said.
The Ministry of Defense also provided the following algorithm for auto-extension of deferrals:
→ Reserve+ users will receive a notification by the end of October that their deferral will be automatically extended from November 5 (the day continuation of mobilization);
→ as soon as the delay is automatically extended, the app will send a notification and offer to update the document;
→ the support chatbot will also have a section explaining which deferrals will be extended and which will not, for what reason, and what to do next.
Earlier, the MoD explained that after November 1, deferrals issued for 14 categories of persons.
The agency also said that there are currently nine types of deferrals that can be issued through Reserve+, and announced that the list will increase.
At the same time, the Ministry of Defense reported that there are 16 cases, when, for the first time after November 1, you will need to apply to the Administrative Service Centers to apply for a deferral.
- On October 24, the government adopted a decision that introduces automatic extension of deferments for persons liable for military service, the possibility to apply for them online or submit documents through the ASCs, and the TCCs will no longer deal with such applications. These changes include will be launched on November 1.
- Deputy minister of defense Ferchuk explained that one of the priorities of such innovations is to unload the TCCs and enable them to focus on the mobilization process.
