1.6 million Ukrainians update military records, 20,000 abroad – Ministry of Defense

Ukrainians liable for military service update their records both at home and abroad – the Ministry of Defense lists leading countries

Illustrative photo - Depositphotos

Approximately 1.6 million Ukrainians have updated their military records following the enactment of the mobilization law, with only 200,000 of them doing so in person rather than through the Rezerv+ app, Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko reported during a telethon broadcast.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

As of June 5, around 1.6 million Ukrainians liable for military service had updated their records, with over 1.4 million using the Rezerv+ app, according to Chernohorenko.

The app is available in 176 countries worldwide, allowing Ukrainians abroad to update their records remotely. Currently, nearly 19,000 have done so. The leading countries are Poland, Germany, Canada, the United States, and the Czech Republic.

The defense ministry representative said that starting June 18, the Rezerv+ app will feature a QR code that will serve as a full-fledged equivalent of a paper military record document, eliminating the need to carry physical papers.

Read also: Syrskyi sees opportunity to turn tide in favor of Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Oblast