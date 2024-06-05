Syrskyi sees opportunity to turn tide in favor of Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Oblast

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the combat zone and named the areas where Russians are most actively advancing and where they are trying to distract the Defense Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the active combat zones in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk sectors and described the current operational situation as challenging but noted there is a chance to shift it in Ukraine's favor.

Syrskyi stated that Russia continues its offensive operations, focusing its main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Kharkiv sectors. Additionally, Russian forces are conducting active assaults in Vovchansk and near Chasiv Yar to capture these settlements.

According to Syrskyi, in other directions, the enemy conducts offensive actions to stretch the active front line, bind Ukrainian forces, and prevent their redeployment to other sections of the front.

Overall, he noted the situation remains difficult due to the high intensity of combat and the extensive use of armored vehicles and guided bombs by the enemy.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy concentrates its main efforts and attempts to advance towards Hlyboke-Lyptsi but suffers significant losses and has not succeeded.

In Vovchansk, the primary task for Ukrainian forces at this stage is to hold the enemy, inflict maximum losses, and gradually advance to liberate territories, Syrskyi reported.

The situation is also difficult in the Kupiansk area, where the enemy is attempting to break through the Ukrainian defenses from two directions, with fierce battles ongoing. The task of the Ukrainian soldiers is to stop the enemy and force them into a defensive position.

"My task is to ensure this sector has sufficient ammunition and combat-ready reserves, which will significantly strengthen the defense. Despite the complexity of the situation, we have a chance to change the situation in our favor. And the defense forces are doing everything possible to achieve this," stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

