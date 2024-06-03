Ukrainian forces capture around 60 Russians near Vovchansk – Khortytsia Group

The event occurred on June 2; fighting in the city continues as of June 3

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders have captured about 60 Russian occupiers near Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, told LIGA.net.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The event took place on Sunday, June 2, when fighters of the Defense Forces captured the occupiers near Vovchansk, he said.

On the same day, Voloshyn reported that Ukrainian units control most of the city – about 70%, and fierce fighting continues in and around the city.

As of June 3, battles are ongoing in Vovchansk, the military official noted.

Read also: Russians strike twice near Pokrovsk: two dead, including child