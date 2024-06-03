Ukrainian forces capture around 60 Russians near Vovchansk – Khortytsia Group
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
Ukrainian defenders have captured about 60 Russian occupiers near Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, told LIGA.net.
For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn
The event took place on Sunday, June 2, when fighters of the Defense Forces captured the occupiers near Vovchansk, he said.
On the same day, Voloshyn reported that Ukrainian units control most of the city – about 70%, and fierce fighting continues in and around the city.
As of June 3, battles are ongoing in Vovchansk, the military official noted.
Read also: Russians strike twice near Pokrovsk: two dead, including child