Russians strike twice near Pokrovsk: two dead, including child

At least five houses were damaged by the glide bombs

Photo: Facebook / Vadym Filashkin

Russian invaders carried out two strikes on Mykhailivka in the Donetsk Oblast, leaving two dead and one injured, according to the head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin.

He reported that the invaders dropped a glide bomb on the village in the morning and repeated the attack an hour and a half later, damaging at least five houses.

Among the two victims of the Russian strike was a 12-year-old child, Filashkin said.

UPDATE: Later, the regional prosecutor's office clarified that the Russians likely struck at 11:20 a.m. with a UMPB D-30SN glide bomb, resulting in the death of an 84-year-old woman.

At 12:40 p.m., the occupants carried out a strike with Smerch multiple rocket launcher in a civilian area: a 12-year-old boy died from injuries and his 43-year-old mother was wounded, the office reported.

Photo: Vadim Filashkin

Photo: Vadim Filashkin

The distance from Novohrodivka to the front line in the Pokrovsk sector is about 15 km.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

