All the children from Vuhledar were evacuated, said the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin

Stela in Donetsk Oblast (Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration)

107 civilians remain in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, amid intense Russian attacks, while all children have been evacuated, according to regional military administration head Vadym Filashkin.

"In Vuhledar, 107 people remain. Fortunately, all children have been evacuated from there," stated the governor.

Russian forces have almost reached the center of the city, making it extremely difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to the local population due to constant shelling.

A similar situation is observed in Toretsk, where approximately 1,500 civilians remain. Delivering humanitarian aid there is also complicated because Russian forces are shelling all supply routes with various types of weapons.

Ugledar on the DeepState map

On September 6, 2024, it was reported that over 20,000 people, including 3,000 children, had been evacuated from Pokrovsk over the course of a month.