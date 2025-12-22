Six suspects sided with the Russian Federation from 2014 to 2022, and ten more sided with it during the full-scale war. They were detained by

Russian Army (Photo: propagandists' resources)

In the Donetsk region, 16 men who voluntarily fought on the side of the Russian occupiers against Ukraine were suspected. They are currently in Ukrainian captivity, said Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

These are residents of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and Crimea. They are suspected of treason and collaboration.

Law enforcement officers found out that six suspects voluntarily joined the armed forces of the unrecognized DNR terrorist organization between 2104 and 2022. Another 10 joined during the full-scale war.

The men took up positions as platoon and squad leaders, riflemen, driver-mechanic, machine gunner, flamethrower and gunner. Three of them joined the so-called Berkut battalion, which operated as part of the occupation forces. They fought in Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Ocheretyne, Andriivka, Kucheriv Yar, Shakhove and Krasnohorivka.

In addition to participating in the assaults, the occupiers were on duty at checkpoints, guarding and equipping combat positions, and performing household work. They also delivered ammunition to the front line, repaired military equipment, and built fortifications to deter the offensive of the Defense Forces.

Between August and November 2025, the suspected occupiers were detained by the military of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovske direction. The prosecutor's office noted that the maximum sentence they could receive is life imprisonment.