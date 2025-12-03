Azarov sentenced in absentia to 15 years in Ukraine for treason and other crimes

One of the aides of the former Prime Minister of Ukraine was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Mykola Azarov (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was sentenced in absentia to 15 years with confiscation of property in Ukraine. About said Security Service of Ukraine.

The former prime minister was found guilty on four counts:

→ high treason committed under martial law;

→ actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power committed by prior conspiracy;

→ encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine;

→ justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.

He was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, Azarov, hiding outside Ukraine, is actively cooperating with Russian special services to conduct subversive activities in the interests of the Kremlin.

Among other things, he regularly spreads anti-Ukrainian narratives on the air of Russian propagandists. During his speeches, the former official justifies Russia's armed aggression, the temporary occupation of part of Ukraine, and spreads fakes about the socio-political situation.

To spread fake news, Azarov uses his own Telegram and YouTube channels, as well as personal social media pages.

The SBU claims that the former prime minister's resources were administered and provocative publications were prepared by his assistant, a former official of one of Kyiv's district administrations.

She also remotely agreed with representatives of the Russian media on the time and topics of Azarov's participation in live broadcasts or recorded comments. Before sending him "talking points" for speeches and publishing posts, the woman coordinated the materials with a former colleague at a government agency who had moved to Moscow and was working for Azarov.

One of his assistants was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In October 2023, the SBU reported in absentia on a new suspicion against Azarov and announced the exposure in Kyiv of an official who, even during a full-scale war, prepared his speeches for Russian propaganda television.

In January 2024, it became known that SBU completes investigation as for Azarov, the indictment was sent to court.