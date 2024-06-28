24th Mechanized Brigade reports fierce fighting near Chasiv Yar

Occupiers are throwing paratroopers, special forces, and former prisoners from Storm-V units into assaults on the city

Soldier of the 24th Mechanized Brigade (Photo: Brigade Press Service)

The situation in and around Chasiv Yar remains challenging, with the most intense fighting occurring near the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal, according to the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade press service.

The military reports that invaders are destroying Chasiv Yar with various weapons, using numerous FPV drones, and dropping explosives on Ukrainian soldiers.

"The occupiers are throwing paratroopers, special forces, and former prisoners from Storm-V units into assaults on the city, attacking relentlessly head-on and attempting to outflank it," the press service states.

The soldiers add that the enemy's resources seem "endless": new occupiers are constantly brought in to replace those eliminated.

"We need more firepower, more drones, more of your support," the fighters of the 24th Mechanized Brigade wrote.

The front in the area of Chasovoy Yar (Map: DeepState)

