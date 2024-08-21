24th Ramstein format meeting to take place on September 6

It will traditionally be led by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin

Lloyd Austin and Rustem Umerov (Photo: Facebook page of Rustem Umerov)

The 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, better known as the "Ramstein format", will take place in early fall, reports RFE/RL with reference to the US Air Forces in Europe.

The meeting will be held by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. The meeting will be held on September 6 at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The previous meeting was held on June 13, when the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine was discussed among other issues.

The US-led Ramstein group is a cooperation mechanism of more than 50 countries that coordinate the supply of arms to Ukraine.

On May 20, during the 22nd meeting of the Contact Group, Austin promised that Ukraine can expect stable defense assistance from the United States.

On June 13, Argentina joined the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.