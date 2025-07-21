25 countries have called on Israel to immediately cease the war in Gaza

Germany and the United States are not among the signatories of the appeal

Illustrative photo: EPA

Twenty-five countries, including Great Britain, France, Canada, and Japan published a joint statement demanding that Israel immediately cease the war in Gaza and abide by international law.

The document was signed by the foreign ministers of the participating countries, as well as the EU Commissioner for Equality.

"We, the undersigned, unite with a simple, urgent message: the war in Gaza must end now," the statement reads.

The signatories stressed that the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza has reached new levels.

"The aid delivery model used by the Israeli government is dangerous, fuels instability, and deprives the residents of Gaza of human dignity. We condemn the trickle-down distribution of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, who are trying to meet their most basic needs for water and food," the document states.

The countries called on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, and cease fire.

The signatories added that they are ready to take measures to support a political path to peace in the region.

The signatories of the appeal do not include the United States and Germany, which are Israel's closest allies.

UPDATED AT 19:55. Israel rejected the joint statement of the group of countries, calling it "detached from reality and sending the wrong signal to Hamas."

"All statements and all claims should be addressed to the only party responsible for the lack of an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire: Hamas, which started this war and continues it," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in response.

The diplomatic service added that "at sensitive moments of ongoing negotiations, it is better to avoid statements of this kind."