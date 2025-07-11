The EU is considering suspending ties with Israel over the Gaza crisis

Gaza (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The European Union is discussing plans to fully suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which provides for close ties in trade and other areas of cooperation, due to the war in Gaza. This was reported... reports Politico, citing a draft from the European External Action Service.

The document, which the publication has seen, presents a range of options for restrictive measures, including the full or partial suspension of the Agreement.

Alternative proposals include banning Israel from participating in EU programs for students and researchers, or restricting technical cooperation and memoranda of understanding.

Earlier, a report by the European External Action Service determined that "there are indications that Israel is violating its human rights obligations under Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement."

"In response to the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023, Israel launched an intensive military campaign that involved the use of weapons with a wide radius of action in densely populated areas, as well as strict restrictions on the entry and distribution of essential goods and services in Gaza," the assessment states.

The document will be discussed by the foreign ministers of the EU countries at the summit on Tuesday, July 15.