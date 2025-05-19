Israel agrees to partially lift 11-week humanitarian blockade of Gaza

At the same time, the Israeli military announced the start of "broad ground operations" throughout the enclave.

Gaza residents (Illustrative photo: HAITHAM IMAD/EPA)

Israel has announced a partial lifting of its blockade of Gaza and asked the UN to resume humanitarian aid deliveries, while the Israeli military has announced the start of "large-scale ground operations" across the enclave, the BBC reports .

According to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, Israel has allowed the entry of "basic food supplies" into Gaza to prevent a "hunger crisis."

The Israeli authorities have already asked the UN humanitarian agency to resume "limited humanitarian aid deliveries."

Since early March, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, fuel, and medicine.

As the publication notes, Israel has come under increasing pressure to lift the blockade.

The UN has warned of a "critical risk" of famine for the 2.1 million Palestinians living in Gaza, while other aid groups have said the blockade could amount to a war crime.

The decision to lift the blockade came hours after the Israeli military announced the start of "broad ground operations" throughout Gaza.

Netanyahu said that Israel "must maintain full control over Gaza after victory. This is necessary to ensure demilitarization and deradicalization," Reuters reported .