Israel plans to take control of all of Gaza

The plan for an expanded offensive is designed for several months, but does not rule out the resumption of negotiations with Hamas.

Israeli soldiers near Gaza (Photo: ATEF SAFADI/EPA)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza until it seizes the entire enclave and holds its territory. The new plan is gradual and will last for several months, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported , citing Reuters.

From now on, Cabinet Security Minister Zeev Elkin told Kan, Israeli forces are changing tactics. Instead of launching raids in specific areas and then abandoning them, as the military has done so far, the army will hold on to captured territories "until Hamas is defeated or agrees to disarm and leave Gaza."

An Israeli official said the recently approved offensive plan would allow the displacement of Gaza's civilian population to the south and prevent humanitarian aid from falling into Hamas' hands.

According to Elkin, despite the adoption of the new plan, the window of opportunity for negotiations with Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages still remains open.

"There is still a window of opportunity until President Trump completes his visit to the Middle East if Hamas understands that we are serious," he said.

Trump plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the military has already begun issuing tens of thousands of reserve call-up orders for an expanded campaign in Gaza, Bloomberg reported earlier.