Israel plans to take control of all of Gaza
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza until it seizes the entire enclave and holds its territory. The new plan is gradual and will last for several months, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported , citing Reuters.
From now on, Cabinet Security Minister Zeev Elkin told Kan, Israeli forces are changing tactics. Instead of launching raids in specific areas and then abandoning them, as the military has done so far, the army will hold on to captured territories "until Hamas is defeated or agrees to disarm and leave Gaza."
An Israeli official said the recently approved offensive plan would allow the displacement of Gaza's civilian population to the south and prevent humanitarian aid from falling into Hamas' hands.
According to Elkin, despite the adoption of the new plan, the window of opportunity for negotiations with Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages still remains open.
"There is still a window of opportunity until President Trump completes his visit to the Middle East if Hamas understands that we are serious," he said.
Trump plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16.
Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the military has already begun issuing tens of thousands of reserve call-up orders for an expanded campaign in Gaza, Bloomberg reported earlier.
- On January 15, 2025, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and the release of hostages.
- The first phase of the deal saw the return of 25 live hostages and the remains of eight in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, the second phase of the hostage deal was thwarted .
- On the night of March 18, Israel launched airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip amid the refusal of the Hamas terrorist group to release Israeli hostages .
- Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on April 2 that Israel was expanding operations in the Gaza Strip to increase the buffer zone.