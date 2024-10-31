In the future, Russia plans to use soldiers from the DPRK in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Kim Jong Un (Illustrative photo by EPA)

Russia has stationed 3,000 North Korean soldiers in its Kursk region, gradually incorporating them into combat with various Russian army units, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Kovalenko stated that official Russian military documents for these North Korean troops are ready. These soldiers will operate in Russian uniforms within frontline units, while Russian propaganda will portray them as Kalmyks, Tuvans, and Buryats.

Additionally, Kovalenko noted that some North Korean engineers are already active in the Donetsk Oblast.

The official added that Russian forces are also using North Korean soldiers in Kursk for "combat training," estimating that 12,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia.

Russia further plans to deploy these soldiers in temporarily occupied territories in Ukraine, with all such plans now known, Kovalenko concluded.

Previously, on October 15, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence told LIGA.net that a "special Buryat battalion," staffed by North Korean citizens, is being formed within the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Russia's occupying forces.

According to the source, this unit has approximately 3,000 personnel.