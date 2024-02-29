3rd Brigade: Army needs people and weapons. Avdiivka is just the beginning of Russia's new campaign

The commander of the NC 13 Assault Group of the Second Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Mykola Zinkevych, says that it was impossible to save Avdiivka

Avdiivka (Photo: 3rd Assault Brigade)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces need reinforcements in weapons and personnel, as the capture of Avdiivka marks the beginning of a new offensive campaign by Russian occupiers, according to Mykola Zinkevych, the commander of the NC 13 Assault Group of the Second Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, who spoke to the Ukrainian Witness project.

"Avdiivka is probably just the beginning of their campaign, and we need to prepare for quite large-scale actions. Therefore, the Armed Forces need reinforcements in equipment, drone systems, radio-electronic combat systems, and, once again, we need reinforcements in personnel," the military man said.

He stated that "if someone thinks that the war will bypass them, they are wrong."

In response to the question of whether Avdiivka could have been saved, he said: "I think that it was the only right decision to withdraw people from there. We have already lost too many people in this war. I believe that in this case, nothing would have saved Avdiivka."

