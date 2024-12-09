45,000 police officers serving in frontline areas, Ukraine's interior minister says

Ihor Klymenko (Photo: OP)

45,000 law enforcement officers are working in frontline zones, with 25,000 directly in combat areas, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko revealed in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to the minister, 25,000 police officers are constantly present in combat zones, performing tasks such as evacuating civilians, manning checkpoints, and other duties beyond typical law enforcement activities. In total, 40,000 to 45,000 law enforcement personnel, including units from the National Police, National Guard, and State Border Service, are engaged in combat and frontline regions.

"We have the maximum number of people involved, but I would like to point out that in the National Police, out of 100,000 personnel, 25% are women. And 17% are those who have not reached the mobilization age. Now you can easily calculate that out of the 45,000 I mentioned, 25,000 are women and 17% have not reached the mobilization age. So practically all the forces of the National Police are involved," Klymenko said.

Responding to questions about why some people suggest that all police should go to the front, the interior minister said, "I think the fear in some people who say this is not to go to the front or send their relatives there."

On October 19, 2024, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that criminal proceedings would be initiated against individuals spreading "false information" about mobilization. The military asserts that such misinformation undermines public trust in state institutions and the Defense Forces.

On November 8, Klymenko stated that 10% of the National Police personnel are involved in performing combat tasks at the front.