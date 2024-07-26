47th Brigade says Prohres and Vovche "no longer ours". ZSU says fighting continues

The 47th Brigade states this is an issue of personnel training and officer competence, among others

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is very tense and serious, with the intensity of fighting recently increasing, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade's battalion, told LIGA.net.

"As of now, Prohres is not ours. Vovche is not ours. I can't say this happened due to any single factor," he stated.

Shyrshyn said that this is a matter of personnel training, understanding management principles, competence of officers and management staff, people's motivation, and the amount of weapons.

Meanwhile, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, could neither confirm nor deny this information.

"Fighting continues," he said.

Previously, DeepState analysts stated that fighters from the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade reportedly managed to break out of encirclement near the village of Prohres.

They reported that several observation posts of the first and third battalions were surrounded. At that time, according to analysts, the brigade commander did not order a breakthrough, so the personnel in the area allegedly

