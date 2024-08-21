$50 billion in frozen Russian assets: Bundestag explains why aid cuts are on table

Germany understands that Ukraine is fighting for the international order but hints that aid to Kyiv has its limits

A Leopard tank at the Rheinmetall plant in Unterluss, Germany, June 6, 2023 (Photo by EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

The Bundestag is avoiding tax increases and wants to stick to its debt ceiling, said Andreas Schwarz, a member of the Bundestag from Olaf Scholz's party and a member of the budget committee, speaking to LIGA.net about the financial constraints on military support for Ukraine.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The situation is tense, Schwarz adds: "We are now at the center of the budget discussion in Germany... We understand that the outcome of the war depends on the restoration of global security based on rules, not on the right of force."

Next year, in 2025, Germany has planned to allocate €4 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv is expected to receive a $50 billion loan from frozen Russian state assets in the West, the deputy said.





Reference Berlin may reduce military aid to Ukraine in the coming years – from €8 billion in 2024 to €4 billion in 2025, to €3 billion in 2026, and to €0.5 billion in 2027 and 2028. The reason is that the country has hit its constitutional debt ceiling and faces a choice between cutting social programs or aid to Ukraine. Berlin may reduce military aid to Ukraine in the coming years – from €8 billion in 2024 to €4 billion in 2025, to €3 billion in 2026, and to €0.5 billion in 2027 and 2028. The reason is that the country has hit its constitutional debt ceiling and faces a choice between cutting social programs or aid to Ukraine.



Schwarz emphasized that the Bundestag holds the authority over budget legislation. He noted, "In the upcoming discussions, we will focus on ensuring a smooth transition from German aid to the $50 billion initiative. We recognize that Germany's ongoing military support to Ukraine remains crucial."

Schwarz asserted that Germany stands as Ukraine's strongest European ally, stating, "Only the United States does more. It's essential that Berlin remains steadfast in its support for Kyiv. Ukrainians are not just fighting for their independence; they are defending peace, freedom, and democracy across Europe."

Read also: Starmer instructs to develop plan to increase aid to Ukraine – The Sunday Times