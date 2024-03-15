Greece prepares military aid for Ukraine, including 70 howitzers and 2000 aviation rockets

The new aid package will include ammunition and cartridges, according to the publication

Howitzer M114A1 (Photo: Defense Express)

Greece is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which will include aviation rockets, howitzers, and ammunition, as was reported by the Greek publication Ekathimerini, citing an unnamed government source.

The Greek government has informed EU officials responsible for coordinating aid to Ukraine about the future delivery of weapons. This includes 2000 Zuni rockets, 180 70mm caliber reactive shells, 90,000 90mm caliber shells, and 4 million cartridges for small arms.

The weapons will be purchased in the Czech Republic and transferred directly to Ukraine. Currently, representatives of both countries are negotiating the cost of the planned weapons order.

Greece also plans to transfer 70 M114A1 howitzers of American production to Ukraine, which are currently considered outdated by the country's government.

Regarding the Soviet-era S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems requested by Ukraine, Greece has repeatedly emphasized the need to replace them with more modern Western systems. As the publication states, regardless of whether Greece sends S-300s to Ukraine, it is preparing to replace them.

REFERENCE. Zuni is a rocket developed in the 1950s by engineers at the Naval Air Armament Station in the United States. Zuni rockets were actively used in military campaigns in the 1960s and 1970s. It is usually fired from the LAU-10 rocket pod holding four rockets. In the 1960s and 1970s, the US Army used the Super Cobra helicopter, the Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, and the F-16 fighter as carriers of unguided rockets.

