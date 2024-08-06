79 repulsed assaults amid blasts of 118 guided aerial bombs: 32nd Brigade shows photos from Toretsk

Just last week, according to the brigade, the enemy hit Toretsk with 1,402 FPV drones

During the week, fighters of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled 79 enemy assaults near Toretsk as Russian troops used artillery and drone drops against the Defense Forces 1,883 times, reported the press service of the brigade, and also published photos of what the town destroyed by Russia looks like now.

"Battles are taking place in the suburbs of Toretsk. The enemy has a numerical advantage in manpower and equipment, but we are repulsing the occupier on our land," the brigade said.

According to the military, over the past seven days, Russia has dropped 118 guided aerial bombs on the town, destroying high-rise buildings and leaving meter-long gashes in the multi-layered asphalt coating.

Most of those who live in high-rises have moved to basements, but there are some locals who "guard their apartments to the end," the brigade said.

The Defense Forces note that the units of the State Emergency Service cannot reach Toretsk, because the roads are exposed to Russian artillery fire, and there is also a high activity of kamikaze drones.

Last week alone, the enemy hit Toretsk with 1,402 FPV drones, the brigade noted.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of Tuesday morning, it was known that over the past 24 hours in the direction of Toretsk, with the support of aviation, Russia had carried out 26 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk, and New York.

On July 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained the battles for Toretsk – the intention of the Russian Federation is to capture the settlement and from there to conduct combat operations towards Chasiv Yar, because the invasion forces failed to break in there "head on".

On July 21, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that women were recorded in the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

On July 29, the Russians shelled Toretsk, as a result of which three civilians were killed.

On August 1, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces stopped the breakthrough of the Russian troops to one of the settlements near Toretsk.