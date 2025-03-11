87% of Ukrainians convinced Russia will not stop at already occupied territories – KIIS poll
A sweeping 87% of Ukrainians think Russia has no intention of stopping at the territories it currently holds, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) released on Tuesday.
The poll found 66% of respondents are convinced Russia aims to destroy Ukraine and its people. Of those, 28% believe Russia seeks a physical genocide of Ukrainians, while 38% say it wants to seize more land and erase Ukrainian statehood and national identity.
Another 14% think Russia plans to capture more territory and install a puppet government, and 7% predict it will target Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts next. Combined, 87% see Russia pushing beyond its current gains.
Only 4% believe Russia just wants to keep what it has, and 3% picked “denazification” and demilitarization as its goal.
Across Ukraine, 80% in the east and south, and 89-90% in the west and center, agree Russia will not stop. On genocide or statehood destruction, 70% in the west, 68% in the center, 62% in the south, and 46% in the east share that view.