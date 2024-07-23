90,000 Russians now in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with numbers growing – ZSU

Despite this number of occupiers, it's not enough for Russians to conduct active offensive operations in the south

Russia has concentrated about 90,000 occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but these forces are insufficient for advancement, so positional battles predominantly continue in the south, Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesperson for the Tavria operational-strategic group, said during TV marathon.

He said there are "quite a lot" of Russians in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast – almost 90,000. An increase in this number is observed – over the past three weeks, another 2,000 have been added.

"However, our intelligence says that there are no significant changes that would affect the nature of combat operations, and no signs of the enemy forming an offensive group have been detected," Lykhoviy said.

In other words, he noted that the number of enemy personnel in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts is not enough for Russians to advance further than the lines where the occupiers are currently positioned.

The Russians cannot conduct active combat operations on several fronts simultaneously. Their main activity is currently focused in the Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts, so more positional confrontations continue on the southern sections of the front.

