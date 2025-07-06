A bus carrying Ukrainian children overturned in Hungary: 19 passengers injured

As a result of the accident, 19 people were injured, including 17 minors who are citizens of Ukraine.

Hungarian police (Photo: Unsplash)

On July 6, at approximately 5:00 AM, a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens was involved in an accident between the towns of Kunhegyháza and Tiszaföldvár in Hungary. The Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary reports that there are casualties as a result of the incident.

According to preliminary information, the bus veered off the road and overturned for unknown reasons.

There were 77 people on the bus at the time of the accident. Nineteen passengers were injured in the accident, four of whom suffered serious injuries.

According to official reports, there are no casualties. The injured have been taken to hospitals in the cities of Szolnok, Kecskemét, and Szentes.

Rescue services are working at the scene, as well as Ukrainian diplomats, including the Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary, Fedir Shandor, and consular staff.

They coordinate the provision of assistance and support to affected citizens.

The other passengers were temporarily accommodated in the Cultural Center of the city of Kunszentmárton, where they were provided with food and proper conditions to wait for further instructions.