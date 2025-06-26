In Romania, a bus with 55 Ukrainians was involved in an accident – photos, video
On June 25, a traffic accident involving a bus carrying 55 Ukrainians occurred on the DN22 highway, at the exit from the Romanian village of Tariverde. Ziua de Constanta reports this.

At around 18:45 Kyiv time, the Traffic Safety Service police officers received a report of an accident. Among the bus passengers were children.

According to preliminary investigation data, the driver of the vehicle lost control and the bus overturned.

Several rescue teams were working at the scene. As a result of the accident, several people received minor injuries, but there were no fatalities.

Road accident (Photo: ziuaconstanta.ro)
Road accident (Photo: ziuaconstanta.ro)
Road accident (Photo: ziuaconstanta.ro)

