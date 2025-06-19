A BZVP instructor on the problems of cadets: Standard – they lose their weapons

The Rubizh Brigade instructor spoke about the problems faced by new recruits and how to find the right approach to them

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Among the problems that cadets most often face when they get to basic general military training, the "standard" one is that they lose their weapons. This was stated by Maksym Chekh, an instructor of the Fourth Operational Brigade "Rubizh" in a commentary for analysis LIGA.net " It was worse at the BZVP". We explain how the training of mobilized soldiers has changed and what it has brought ".

"When we go out into the field, we instructors love it when people fall asleep. Especially when it happens on combat duty. Because then we can calmly approach them and take their rifle or assault rifle away from them," the instructor said .

He said that they still took his assault rifle from one of the cadets and moved aside. After that, his group had a contact – he ran away with everyone, forgetting about his weapon, and remembered it only two days later.

"We actually sat and waited for him to finally remember. And, accordingly, we taught him that he could not leave the weapon behind. His best friend was a 20-kilogram log that he lived with instead of a gun. He walked, slept, and ate with it. And this log was never allowed to fall to the ground," said the instructor .

The cadet had to be with his deck at all times: even when he went to breakfast, lunch and dinner with everyone else.

"Imagine a small tent. During lunch, everyone parts and a huge log enters it. About 10 seconds later, a fighter appears behind it. He tries to somehow put his soup and the second course on this log, because he cannot sit at the same table with everyone else with the log. And he leaves with the log in the same way. At the same time, we do not explain to him why he walks with a log," said the instructor .

During the formation, the weapons of almost every cadet in his unit were checked.

"He walked like that for two days. And we were waiting for him to remember the machine gun. Only two days later he came to us and said he had a problem – he had lost his assault rifle somewhere," added Chekh.

He is convinced that anyone can teach you, the main thing is to find the right approach. An instructor must have authority, be able to both encourage and "scare" a fighter, and know when to do it.

"And the most important thing is to do everything so that your personnel, your cadets, always think that you are there and watching over them. Then you start looking for a direct approach. In most cases, it boils down to the wording: I will not leave you behind until I see the result," said the instructor .

He noted that he never forces cadets to do something he is not ready to do or read about something he does not know.

"That's why I prepare for every class. Even if I don't know something, I will learn it to tell them. If they ask me something I don't know, I won't lie. I will say directly: guys, that's a good question, I will find out and give you the answer. And I am obliged to come and give them an answer," added Cech .