"Everything is exploding around." The BZVP begins for mobilized people as soon as they get off the bus

This is done in order to quickly switch civilians to the combat mode of military life.

Ukrainian military (Photo: General Staff)

Inclusion in combat conditions begins for a recruit immediately after getting off the bus. This was stated by Yevhen, an instructor at one of the training centers of the Ground Forces, in a comment for LIGA.net's analysis of basic combined arms training.

According to him, they use simulated explosions for cadets who have just arrived at the center. Instructors begin to exert psychological influence.

"The instructors immediately start working with the cadets. Literally from the threshold of the training center. For example, I am in a group that has just arrived at the training center. I get off the bus. And I hear an explosion, I hear screams: "Let's get out! Quickly! Shelling! Lie down!"," said Yevhen.

The instructor continued: "I'm falling. I hear an explosion. And then suddenly I realize that everything around me is exploding, there's some smoke, something is burning, machine guns are firing blanks. They tell me: 'Crawl!'"

The man said that the recruits were crawling, losing things along the way, but they were crawling "because this is war."

"Then I walk, then I crawl again, then I run. Where, why – no one says," he emphasized.

According to him, under the supervision of instructors, the cadets head to the place where they will live. This entire route is accompanied by psychological pressure and at the same time the support of the instructors.

If the instructors see that a person is having a hard time, they encourage them. In addition, there are doctors working there, because recruits can get sick from physical exertion.

"But this must be overcome, they must understand that they are capable of more than they think. Because many people tend to feel sorry for themselves. We force them to become a better version of themselves. Therefore, a soldier should not be pitied, a soldier should be protected," the instructor noted.

During this race, instructors organize work so that the cadets support each other. They immediately begin teamwork. That is, people get to know each other at a time of stress, explained Yevhen. This is necessary in order to switch people into combat mode as quickly as possible.

"So that the cadets understand where they are. That yesterday's life remained yesterday. Today's life is completely different. Yesterday it was protected, and today it is already protecting. These are completely different things and different responsibilities. Every soldier must understand this," he emphasized.

The instructor added that in the first hours everyone crawls and runs. The cadets turn into a single organism heading towards their goal. After overcoming the first test, the recruits gain excitement and interest. A person understands that they can develop, and they become interested.

"Some people are not motivated by this, because they don't think about the army at all, not about the war, and they are not interested in whatever you do. But there is such a thing as a team. And anyway, you know, over time they all become one working mechanism. The team helps to pull up those who were very demotivated yesterday. This is also one of our tasks – motivating personnel," Yevhen summed up.

On April 5, 2025, Syrsky stated that following the increase in the duration of basic combined arms training in the Ukrainian army, work is ongoing to improve its quality.

On April 18, the General Staff reported that in Ukraine, a psychological section, which was created according to the Polish model, was introduced into the basic combined military training program .