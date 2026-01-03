A document describing how the US will support Ukraine is already available – Hnatov

Ukraine and the United States agree on a military document consisting of four sections and four annexes

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: GUK GS)

As a result of bilateral work between Ukraine and the United States at the level of the general staffs, a military document describing American support for Ukraine was agreed upon. This was announced during a briefing by said chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

"The document describes how the United States will support Ukraine: supplying the army, restoring equipment, modernizing, as well as monitoring the implementation of the agreements and possible actions in case of violations by any party," the Chief of the General Staff said.

Similar documents are being prepared with other partners. One of the sections concerns the work of the "Coalition of the Resolute," including the deployment of contingents.

At the end of December, Zelensky said that on January 3 scheduled meeting in Ukraine with national security advisors from the countries of the "coalition of the willing".

Later, Umerov clarified that the negotiations will be attended by representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission and the European Council. American partners will join online.

At the end of December, the media also reported that US President Donald Trump plans to present Congress to guarantee security for Ukraine.