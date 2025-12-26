"A lot can be decided before the new year". Zelensky is going to see Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump. This was reported by the Ukrainian head of state in social networks.

He wrote that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to him on his regular contacts with the American side.

"We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level with President Trump in the near future. Much can be resolved before the new year," he wrote .

The Kyiv Post, citing unnamed diplomatic sources, writes that Zelenskiy will soon visit Florida for important talks in Mar-a-Lago, a potential venue for a meeting with the US leadership. One of the sources says this could happen as early as December 28 .