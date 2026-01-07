A minister of an African country whose citizen fought for Russia and was taken prisoner was invited to Ukraine

Kyiv has taken note of Ghana's concerns and request to return its citizen captured in the combat zone

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha requested his colleague from Ghana, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, to Ukraine after the defense forces captured a citizen of this African country who had fought on the side of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrainian official, Kyiv has taken note of Ghana's concerns and requests for the return of its citizen, who was captured in the war zone as a Russian mercenary.

Sybiha also reiterated his invitation to his counterpart to visit Ukraine in February 2026.

"Ghanaian diplomats will be granted access to prisoners of war upon their request, in accordance with international humanitarian law, and we stand ready to discuss this issue in a substantive manner. We look forward to engaging with the Ghanaian side in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect," the official said.

Earlier, on January 3, Ghana's foreign minister said that his country has started negotiations with Kyiv to release its citizen from captivity.

"Evidence made available indicates that the Ghanaian arrived in Moscow, Russia on July 7, 2024 where records show he signed a contract to join the 2nd Assault Company of the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division. He subsequently participated in hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the official said.

According to him, the arrest of the Ghanaian was reported by the Ukrainian side. The official noted that he had met with Ukraine's charge d'affaires Ivan Lukachuk and requested that the person be returned to Ghana.

Among other things, the country opposed the inclusion of its citizen in the prisoner of war exchange lists, as it believes "that could make him even more vulnerable."