Foreign Ministry calls on African countries to stop Russian programs that lure young people to war

Systemic countermeasures are needed to combat the recruitment of Africans for war, says Georgiy Tykhyi

Africa (Illustrative photo: Kim Ludbrook/EPA)

Ukraine has called on African countries to take measures to stop Russian schemes that lure young people to fight against Ukraine. This is stated in the post Heorhiy Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Illegal recruitment by Russia in Africa is making headlines across the continent, from Kenya to Botswana, and is backfiring on Moscow. What has been revealed so far is probably just the tip of the iceberg," Tychy wrote.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that Ukraine calls on all African media and governments to take decisive measures to stop Russian programs that involve young people across the continent in the illegal aggressive war against Ukraine.

Tikhiy added that Russia is significantly increasing the number of scholarships for African students in the next academic year.

"Of course, no one should be so naive as to think that this is related to education," the Foreign Ministry stated.

The agency is convinced that systemic countermeasures, such as official warnings to raise awareness, as well as legal action to uncover and stop recruitment programs and bring perpetrators to justice, are needed to combat recruitment by the Russian government.

In November, the South African government announced that 17 of its citizens are stuck in the Donbas after they were deceived into fighting for Russia under the pretext of lucrative labor contracts.

Subsequently, the daughter of the former South African resigned from her post from the parliament over accusations that she lured these men to fight for Russia.

In December, South Africa detained five citizens as part of an investigation into the recruitment of 17 men for war.