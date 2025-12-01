Five people detained in South Africa on suspicion of recruiting people for Russia's war against Ukraine

South African citizens are suspected of sending 17 people to fight on the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla (Photo: Stringer/EPA)

Five citizens were detained in South Africa as part of an investigation into the recruitment of 17 citizens to fight on the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine. About reports The Guardian.

The detentions took place over several days at OR Tambo International Airport. Among the arrested are the host of the country's national radio, 39-year-old Nonkululeko Mantula, and four other people – Tulani Mazibuko, Xolani Ntuli, Sifamandla Tshabalala and Sfiso Mabena. The court hearing on choosing a preventive measure is scheduled for December 8.

In early November, the South African government received a "distress call" from 17 citizens who joined mercenaries in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The men were previously lured to war under the pretext of favorable labor contracts. All of them are between the ages of 20 and 39.

on November 28, the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigned from her post from parliament over allegations that she lured 17 men to fight for Russia in the war against Ukraine. The woman did not comment on the accusations.