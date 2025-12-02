WSJ: Sudan offers Russia a military base on the Red Sea in exchange for weapons

If the Russian Federation agrees to Sudan's proposal, it will have the right to deploy up to 300 troops and moor up to four warships

Sudan (Illustrative photo: STR/EPA)

The Sudanese military government has offered Russia to deploy a naval base in Africa, as the Red Sea port would give Moscow a vital advantage in strategic waters. This was reported by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal citing Sudanese officials familiar with the proposal.

The deal, if it goes through, would be a strategic advantage for Moscow, which is trying to deepen its position on the continent. This would be a worrying development for the United States, which is seeking to prevent Russia and China from controlling African ports where they could rearm and refit warships and potentially block vital sea lanes.

Under the 25-year proposal that Sudan's military government presented to Russian officials in October, Moscow would have the right to deploy up to 300 troops and dock up to four warships, including nuclear-powered ones, in Port Sudan or another facility in the Red Sea that has yet to be named, officials said.

The Kremlin will also receive information on lucrative mining concessions in Sudan, the third largest gold producer in Africa.

From Port Sudan, Moscow would be in a good position to control maritime traffic to and from the Suez Canal, the shortest route between Europe and Asia, through which about 12% of world trade is carried. In exchange for allowing Russian troops to use their territory, Sudanese officials want advanced Russian anti-aircraft systems and other weapons at preferential prices as the country fights a civil war with the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A Sudanese military official confirmed to reporters that Sudan needs new arms supplies, but that a deal with Russia could create problems with the United States and the European Union. The Sudanese government and armed forces did not respond to requests for comment.

The prospect of a Russian base in the Red Sea worries U.S. intelligence agencies, which have been competing with Beijing and Moscow for years over their military aspirations in Africa. Russian naval forces are currently limited by a lack of ice-free ports where ships can resupply or repair. A base in Libya or the Red Sea, for example, would allow Russian ships to stay in the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean longer than they do now.

A senior U.S. official said that a Russian base in Libya or Port Sudan could expand Russia's power projection capabilities and allow it to act with impunity.

In addition, there are less tangible benefits of a global presence. A base in Africa "strengthens Russia's leverage, giving it greater international prestige and influence," said retired Air Force Major General Mark Hicks, who commanded U.S. special operations units in Africa.

Russian troops and mercenaries are scattered across the continent, from Equatorial Guinea to the Central African Republic. The Kremlin, which did not respond to several requests for comment for this article, has been seeking permanent access to Port Sudan for five years. Hicks says base agreement 'definitely useful' for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.