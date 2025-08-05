A pastor close to Trump believes that Putin will be "retaliated by God," just like past dictators

Mark Burns (in blue suit, center) during a visit to Kyiv region in March 2025 (Photo: Facebook / Chief Rabbi of Ukraine)

American pastor Mark Burns believes that "God will surely retaliate" the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as it was with tyrants of the past. This is what an evangelical minister, who is called the personal spiritual adviser to the US president Donald Trump, said in an interview with LIGA.net.

"God will surely retaliate against Putin, as he did against Hitler and Pol Pot (Cambodian dictator, leader of the Khmer Rouge movement, who killed 1.5 to 3 million people out of a population of 6.5 million during his nearly four years of rule – Ed.). Eventually, their hearts will stop beating and they will meet their Creator. God always reigns, and they will die, but he will live forever," Burns said.

He believes that, from a spiritual point of view, the main reason for this war is the sin of greed and pride: "Russia, under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, is guided by these very sins, seeking to gain power and control over the Ukrainian people, who are not and should not be slaves. It is an evil that comes from the gates of hell".

Burns noted that "greed and pride corrupt the heart" and reminded that there were many examples in history when dictators such as Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Benito Mussolini "used terrorism to control their people, and all of these actions were based on greed and the desire for power."

"Jesus Christ, on the other hand, taught leaders to serve their people, not to lord it over them. He washed the feet of the apostles, showing that true leadership is about serving," said the pastor.

At the same time, he added, this war is "a testament to spiritual strength and faith."

"Despite all the difficulties, God raises up His "generals" and "leaders" to defend and fight evil. Ukraine, even during the bombing, calls out to the living God. Believers who suffer from the war continue to pray and believe that they give all glory to God .This is proof that even in the most difficult times, faith can be unshakable," Burns said.