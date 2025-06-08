A soloist of the Odesa Opera died during a volunteer mission in Sumy region

Vladyslav Gorai has worked in the theater since 1993 and had the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine

Vladyslav Gorai (Photo: Facebook of the Odesa Opera)

Odesa Opera soloist Vladyslav Horai, who was in the region on a volunteer mission, died in Sumy Oblast. The theater reported this on its social media.

"Today, June 8, while performing his volunteer mission in Sumy region, the soloist of the Odesa National Opera, a world-class tenor, volunteer, father, Man of a Big Heart, Honored Artist of Ukraine – Vladislav Horai died. The whole world knew the voice of Vladislav Vikentiyovych, and his heart belonged to Ukraine. Vladislav was not only a talent on stage – he was an example of strength, dignity, and kindness in life. Even in the darkest times, he did not stay aside – he helped, volunteered, and supported," the artist's colleagues reported.

Horai has worked in the opera troupe since 1993. In 2013, he received the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine.

The singer had more than 20 opera parts in his repertoire.