A source in the "servants" denies a crisis after Tymoshenko's suspension: We haven't had 226 votes for a long time

LIGA.net's source from the presidential faction said that the release of the NABU tapes is unlikely to change the work of the parliament

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The situation with the suspicion of the head of the faction Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko will not cause a crisis in the Ukrainian parliament, but Servant of the people (SN) has not had enough votes to make decisions for a long time. About this for LIGA.net's text said an MP from the SN, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He argues that the work of the Verkhovna Rada is unlikely to change after the release of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau tapes and that there will be no parliamentary crisis due to the need to constantly look for votes.

According to the MP, the search for votes began a long time ago, and Batkivshchyna MPs supported the decision of the presidential faction "whenever they wanted."

"We were already constantly looking for votes. We haven't had 226 votes for a long time. All our partners are situational," said the LIGA.net's source.

He added that the "servants" negotiate with the partners each time and then consolidate it at the conciliation board.

However, the MP admitted that this approach does not always work either.

"It won't be easy from here on out, although it wasn't easy before. But we are working on what to do," he summarized.