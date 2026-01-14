The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has confirmed that the head of the Batkivshchyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko , has been served with a suspicion notice and published video of searches and audio of her allegedly negotiating with other MPs to vote in the Verkhovna Rada for money.

Tymoshenko is suspected of offering undue advantage to MPs of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, after the exposure by NABU and SAPO in December 2025 of the facts of MPs receiving bribes from Servant of the People for making decisions on bills in parliament, Tymoshenko allegedly initiated negotiations with individual MPs to introduce a systematic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting.

It was not a one-time arrangement, but a regular mechanism of cooperation that provided for payments in advance and was designed for a long period of time.

MPs were to receive instructions on how to vote, and in some cases, how to abstain or not to vote.

NABU publishes recordings of a conversation between Tymoshenko and an MP, where she instructs him in Russian on how and for what to vote.