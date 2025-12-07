A strong earthquake has occurred on the border of the United States and Canada
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
On Saturday, December 6, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7 occurred on the border between the United States and Canada, said The US Geological Survey (USGS).
The incident occurred at 11:41 local time (22:41 Kyiv time) at a depth of 10 kilometers on the state border between Alaska and Canada.
South of the epicenter is the city of Yakutat, after which the USGS named the earthquake.
The main aftershock was followed by several others of lower magnitude, ranging from 5.1 to 3.8:
