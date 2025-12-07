A strong earthquake has occurred on the border of the United States and Canada

Several aftershocks have occurred in Alaska and Canada

Alaska (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Saturday, December 6, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7 occurred on the border between the United States and Canada, said The US Geological Survey (USGS).

The incident occurred at 11:41 local time (22:41 Kyiv time) at a depth of 10 kilometers on the state border between Alaska and Canada.

South of the epicenter is the city of Yakutat, after which the USGS named the earthquake.

The main aftershock was followed by several others of lower magnitude, ranging from 5.1 to 3.8:

Screenshot from the USGS website (the largest of the tremors is in blue)