A strong earthquake struck in western Turkey: buildings collapsed, was felt even in Istanbul

On the evening of October 27, a strong earthquake struck Turkey, reported The country's Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD).

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir province in western Turkey at 22:48 (21:48 Kyiv time).

Shocks of this magnitude are classified as strong and can cause damage.

The authorities activated a disaster response plan.

"AFAD, the gendarmerie, police and other services continue to survey the area," the statement said post.

The Anadolu Agency writes that the earthquake, which was felt in many provinces of the Marmara and Aegean regions, occurred at a depth of 5.99 km.

The district head of Sındırgı, Doğukan Koyuncu, said that four buildings had collapsed in the center of the district.

"No one lived in the buildings. They are heavily damaged. Four buildings have collapsed. So far, there are no casualties. There are no casualties in the villages, but the damage assessment is ongoing. So far, four buildings have been found in the area. Three of them are buildings where there was an evacuation, and one more is a shop. It was also empty," the official said.

The earthquake was also felt in Istanbul: some residents who felt the earthquake on both sides of the city left their homes.