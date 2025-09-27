A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits China: there are victims and destruction

Seven people were injured in an earthquake in China's Gansu province

Rescuers in China (Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu on Saturday, September 27. This was reported by the agency Associated Press.

According to preliminary data, seven people were injured. None of the injuries are serious.

The earthquake occurred at 05:49 in Longxi County at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Chinese government seismic center. The epicenter was located about 140 kilometers southeast of Lanzhou, the provincial capital.

Eight houses were destroyed and more than 100 damaged, state television station CCTV reported. Videos released by state media show rescuers using shovels to clear bricks and other debris.

Relief efforts are underway after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Longxi County in Dingxi City in northwest China's Gansu Province Saturday morning. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/M7jSFD5Cdm - China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 27, 2025

