China announces evacuation of 400,000 people due to approaching typhoon

Typhoon (Photo: Francis R. Malasig/EPA)

China has announced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people due to the typhoon that has already hit the Philippines. This was reported by the agency France 24.

Super Typhoon Ragasa hit the northern Philippines on Monday, September 22, with winds of up to 215 kilometers per hour, ripping off roofs and downing trees.

The storm is now moving toward southern China, where Shenzhen authorities are preparing to evacuate 400,000 people. Evacuations are planned for coastal and low-lying areas.

In several other cities in Guangdong province, classes at schools and workplaces were canceled and public transportation was suspended due to the typhoon.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airlines said it expects more than 500 flights to be canceled as Typhoon Ragasa threatens the financial center. A spokeswoman for the airline said that passenger flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport will be suspended from 18:00 on Tuesday and "will resume on Thursday afternoon".

In the Philippines, more than 10,000 people were evacuated, schools and government offices in Manila and 29 other provinces were closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, the state weather service predicts "extremely heavy rains" in the east of the island.