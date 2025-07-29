Heavy rains kill 30 people in China, evacuate 80,000 more

Some areas of China will face new heavy rains over the next three days

Beijing (Photo: Ju Huanzong/EPA)

Heavy rains have killed dozens of people in Beijing and caused power outages in some villages as eastern and central China faces bad weather. This was reported by Bloomberg.

More than 80,000 residents of the Chinese capital were evacuated to safe areas as a result of the weather. 30 people died due to the disaster.

Some parts of China, including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, the eastern province of Fujian and Shanghai, will face new heavy rains over the next three days, according to the National Meteorological Agency. According to the bureau, up to 270 mm of precipitation may fall in some areas.

According to the Beijing Meteorological Service, on Tuesday, the rains in the Chinese capital will subside somewhat, but in some places there will still be heavy and torrential downpours. Thunderstorms are expected in the evening, and on Wednesday the rains will stop for a while.