Texas has 129 dead and 166 missing due to flooding

Donald Trump signs a state of emergency declaration in response to the disaster

Flooding in Texas (Photo: Dustin Safranek/EPA)

In the US state of Texas, the death toll from flooding has risen to 129, and the search for missing people continues. This was reported by the TV channel ABC News with reference to local authorities.

According to preliminary data, 129 people were killed in the storm. 166 people are still missing, officials said.

Kerr County was the hardest hit, with at least 103 people killed, including 36 children.

US President Donald Trump has signed a declaration of emergency for the district, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is already working there.

Search and rescue operations continue.

Media reports that dozens of current and former U.S. Navy personnel are helping with search and recovery efforts after the devastating floods.