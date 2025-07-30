Japan has urged the evacuation of nearly 2 million people due to the threat of a tsunami following an earthquake

Anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima tragedy (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Japan has urged nearly 2 million people to evacuate their homes in coastal areas due to the threat of a tsunami, which could be caused by a powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East. This was reported by... it is said / it is mentioned / it is being discussed in a report by the Japan Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

According to the document, after the tsunami warning was issued, evacuation recommendations were given to over 220 municipalities on the east coast of Japan, where almost 2 million people live.

Rescuers urge residents of dangerous areas to leave their homes in advance and not wait until the threat of a tsunami is confirmed.