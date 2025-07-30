Japan has urged the evacuation of nearly 2 million people due to the threat of a tsunami following an earthquake
Japan has urged nearly 2 million people to evacuate their homes in coastal areas due to the threat of a tsunami, which could be caused by a powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East. This was reported by... it is said / it is mentioned / it is being discussed in a report by the Japan Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
According to the document, after the tsunami warning was issued, evacuation recommendations were given to over 220 municipalities on the east coast of Japan, where almost 2 million people live.
Rescuers urge residents of dangerous areas to leave their homes in advance and not wait until the threat of a tsunami is confirmed.
- Earthquake of magnitude 8.7The earthquake that occurred near the Kamchatka Peninsula, near Petropavlovsk, was the strongest in 70 years.
- Warningabout tsunamis was issued for Japan, the Russian Kuril Islands, Hawaii, and several other Pacific territories.
